ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in June

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,556,200 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 13,061,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ESR Group Stock Down 84.1 %
ESRCF stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. ESR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.
ESR Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ESR Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.