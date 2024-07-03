ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in June

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,556,200 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 13,061,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ESR Group Stock Down 84.1 %

ESRCF stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. ESR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

