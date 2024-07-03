Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.63.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $284.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after buying an additional 89,198 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.