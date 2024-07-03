Ethena Staked USDe Price Reaches $1.08 on Exchanges (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $20.09 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,548,892,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,554,626,731.383626. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.07823779 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $18,787,153.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

