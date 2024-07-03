Ethena USDe (USDE) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.61 billion and $45.00 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,610,842,421 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,609,945,311.9059734. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99860424 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $48,977,090.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.