Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,894 shares of company stock valued at $727,475,118. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

LLY opened at $906.71 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $916.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $818.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $743.26. The stock has a market cap of $861.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.