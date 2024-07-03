Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.2%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.86 and last traded at $114.89. Approximately 2,693,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,240,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $450.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average of $109.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

