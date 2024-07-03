Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.90

Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Facilities by ADF’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Facilities by ADF Price Performance

Facilities by ADF stock opened at GBX 53.99 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.68 million, a PE ratio of 5,500.00 and a beta of 0.57. Facilities by ADF has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.26 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.70 ($0.78).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Facilities by ADF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Facilities by ADF

Facilities by ADF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Hire of Facilities and Fuel Cards by ADF. The company's fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles.

Read More

