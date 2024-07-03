Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.90

Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Facilities by ADF’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Get Facilities by ADF alerts:

Facilities by ADF Price Performance

Facilities by ADF stock opened at GBX 53.99 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.68 million, a PE ratio of 5,500.00 and a beta of 0.57. Facilities by ADF has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.26 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.70 ($0.78).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Facilities by ADF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Facilities by ADF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Hire of Facilities and Fuel Cards by ADF. The company's fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Facilities by ADF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facilities by ADF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.