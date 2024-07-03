FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $416.01 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $385.27 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $421.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

