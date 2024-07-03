FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.41 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,955,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AbbVie by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,252,000 after buying an additional 2,390,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $165.97 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $293.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

