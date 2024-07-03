Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Up to $52.46

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.46, but opened at $54.97. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 320,551 shares trading hands.
Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $17,322,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000.
Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile
The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.
