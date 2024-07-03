Financial Analysis: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS)

Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abits Group and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abits Group $1.68 million 11.85 -$12.59 million N/A N/A Argo Blockchain $50.56 million 1.38 -$35.03 million ($0.47) -2.57

Abits Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Blockchain.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abits Group N/A N/A N/A Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Abits Group and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of Abits Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abits Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abits Group and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abits Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33

Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 84.57%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Abits Group.

Risk & Volatility

Abits Group has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abits Group beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc., a digital company, engages in the provision of bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

