Financial Security Advisor Inc. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $859.36 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $524.63 and a fifty-two week high of $873.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $804.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $742.15.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

