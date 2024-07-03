Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Insider Pars Purewal Buys 17,802 Shares

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) insider Pars Purewal acquired 17,802 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.60) per share, for a total transaction of £149,180.76 ($188,693.09).

Get Finsbury Growth & Income alerts:

Finsbury Growth & Income Price Performance

FGT opened at GBX 834 ($10.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 842.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 844.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,367.21 and a beta of 0.52. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 788.71 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 920 ($11.64).

About Finsbury Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.