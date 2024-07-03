First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 15.2% in June

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6,363.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1955 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

