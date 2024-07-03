Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.44.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fiserv by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $149.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.27.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

