Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,598,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 1,798,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 999.0 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $18.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

