Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,598,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 1,798,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 999.0 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $18.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
