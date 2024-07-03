Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Update

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 945,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fiverr International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fiverr International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $822.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

