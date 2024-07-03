Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.70. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.