Flare (FLR) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Flare (FLR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $984.38 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,893,281,218 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02311321 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $8,893,198.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

