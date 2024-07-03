Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

