Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.25

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 24725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3,934.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,277,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,145,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,755,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

