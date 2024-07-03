Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Barry L. Padgett Sells 5,546 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $70,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Freshworks Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
