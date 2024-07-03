Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 33,029 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 33,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $225,918.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,147,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,889,741.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 27,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $190,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $232,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $195,160.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $601,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $367,965.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $462,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,788.93.

Tile Shop Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter worth about $2,417,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 17.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

