Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Galenica Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GALNF opened at C$75.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.25. Galenica has a 52 week low of C$75.25 and a 52 week high of C$75.25.
About Galenica
