GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $24.69

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $23.35. GameStop shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 7,339,767 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

GameStop Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.91 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,205 shares of company stock worth $283,420 in the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in GameStop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GameStop by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in GameStop by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

