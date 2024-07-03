GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 111.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234,505 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.25% of GCM Grosvenor worth $22,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GCMG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

