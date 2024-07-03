General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $156.15 and last traded at $156.15. 1,097,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,298,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.97.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE

General Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.