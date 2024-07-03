Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $135.98 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $170.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.