Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Shares Down 33.3%

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 58,154,230 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 12,335,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Gfinity Trading Down 10.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £578,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.

