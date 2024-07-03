Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.99 and last traded at $69.64. Approximately 828,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,599,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

