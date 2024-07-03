Globe Life Inc. (GL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
Globe Life has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Globe Life to earn $12.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.
GL stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.62. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00.
In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
