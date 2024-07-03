Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Up to $53.24

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.24, but opened at $55.87. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 543,930 shares changing hands.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.