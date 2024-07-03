GXChain Trading Down 1.9% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $26.58 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000638 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

