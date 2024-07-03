Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Down 4% After Insider Selling

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 9,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 80,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Specifically, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GYRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.