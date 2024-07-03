Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 29,352 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 29,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $302,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,998,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,886,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hagerty Trading Up 4.7 %
Hagerty stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 183.67 and a beta of 0.80.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
