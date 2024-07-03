Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 29,352 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 29,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $302,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,998,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,886,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hagerty stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 183.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

