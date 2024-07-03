Head-To-Head Comparison: Palladyne AI (PDYN) vs. The Competition

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Palladyne AI to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Palladyne AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palladyne AI -1,390.02% -74.87% -57.30% Palladyne AI Competitors -284.56% -485.82% -30.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palladyne AI and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palladyne AI $6.15 million -$115.59 million -0.38 Palladyne AI Competitors $1.08 billion -$10.65 million -22.98

Analyst Ratings

Palladyne AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI. Palladyne AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Palladyne AI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Palladyne AI Competitors 95 278 384 8 2.40

As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 29.42%. Given Palladyne AI’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palladyne AI has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palladyne AI’s peers have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palladyne AI peers beat Palladyne AI on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

