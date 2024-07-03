Head to Head Survey: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank of America pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out -12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banc of California is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of America and Banc of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $171.91 billion 1.86 $26.52 billion $2.89 14.16 Banc of California $1.97 billion 1.06 -$1.90 billion ($3.33) -3.96

Analyst Recommendations

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. Banc of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank of America and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 1 6 11 0 2.56 Banc of California 0 5 3 0 2.38

Bank of America presently has a consensus target price of $39.79, indicating a potential downside of 2.79%. Banc of California has a consensus target price of $16.31, indicating a potential upside of 23.67%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Bank of America.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 13.94% 10.88% 0.89% Banc of California -29.10% 2.25% 0.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of America beats Banc of California on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; credit and debit cards; residential mortgages, and home equity loans; and direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The GWIM segment provides investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; wealth management solutions; and customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment offers lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, short-term investing options, and merchant services; working capital management solutions; debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services; and fixed-income and equity research, and certain market-based services. The Global Markets segment provides market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services; securities and derivative products; and risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, construction, refinancing, renovation, and on-going operation of commercial real estate properties; commercial real estate mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, and real estate construction and land loans; commercial loans and leases, such as equipment finance, other asset-based, venture capital, secured business, warehouse, and other lending services; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising personal, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company offers international banking, multi-state deposit, and asset and investment management services, as well as cash and treasury management services; and online, mobile, remote deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves small and middle-market businesses, venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.