Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWX

Insider Buying and Selling at Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$136,070.79. In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$770,297.12. Also, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$136,070.79. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,863. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

HWX stock opened at C$7.39 on Wednesday. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.06.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of C$134.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7362525 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Free Report

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.