Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

