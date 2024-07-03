Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Approximately 210,661,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 154,938,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75 and a beta of -0.13.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

