Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.94

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 2278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 38,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

