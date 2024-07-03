Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average is $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

