HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Up 15.7% in June

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $367.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

