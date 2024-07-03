Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 1.9%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $337.49 and last traded at $337.60. Approximately 485,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,442,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $332.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

