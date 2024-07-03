Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

