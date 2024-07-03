Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Update

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 678,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 123,041 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 315,935 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 773,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 170,985 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 180,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 48,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 100.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 165,680 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOPE

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

HOPE stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.