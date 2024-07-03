HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,769 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of HubSpot worth $24,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 121.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in HubSpot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth $3,960,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $583.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $603.89. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,479 shares of company stock worth $11,043,280. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.