Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Iams Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $551.97 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $553.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $530.82 and its 200-day moving average is $510.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

