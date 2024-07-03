ICON Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $156.78 million and $1.82 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,006,469,624 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

