IMZ Advisory Inc Sells 83 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IMZ Advisory Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of IMZ Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $329,072,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 119,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $200.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,548 shares of company stock worth $12,180,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

